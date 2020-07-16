Ever come across a bag filled up with a lot of money? No? Well you will see what happens when a man comes across a bag full of money as that’s what the premise of the upcoming comedy-drama film Lootcase is about! The audience was eagerly waiting for the trailer’s release to get a glimpse into the world of Lootcase and fortunately, the makers, on Thursday, dropped the trailer.

Kunal Kemmu took to his official Instagram handle to share a quirky video with the trailer release, asking the viewers to do a revision about the film and watch the trailer again if they haven’t already. Alongside, he wrote, “Iss #Lootcase ka Anjaam tay hai! Sab keh rahe hai ‘Iss bag me kuch kaala hai’, aap khud hi dekh lijiye! #LootcaseTrailer out now, (Link In Bio) movie out on 31st July! (sic).”

In the trailer, one can see a middle class man (Kunal Kemmu) finding an unclaimed suitcase filled with Rs 2000 currency notes. As he takes it home with a hope of fulfilling his unfulfilled dreams, two different contenders go all out to looking for the missing suitcase. Gajraj Rao, who plays a cunning MLA, assigns honest cop, played by Ranvir Shorey with the task to find the bag. In other part of the world, a don (Vijay Raaz) is looking for it. Who will actually get to keep the money remains to be known.

The movie will see a direct OTT release on the popular streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar and has a stellar star cast which includes Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz.

Lootcase is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

Lootcase is slated to release on 31st July 2020 and will be a rollercoaster ride of hilarity which will surely tickle the audience’s funny bones.