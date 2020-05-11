On Sunday, as the earth celebrates International Mother’s Day, everyone flooded the social media with pictures of their moms and expressed their love and gratitude towards her. The film fraternity was also in the same race and expressed their love for their moms on social media. Amidst all this, Kartik Aaryan missed out on the opportunity and this didn’t go down well with his mother Mala Tiwari.

On Sunday, Kartik shared a video wherein he can be seen hearing an earful from his mother, complaining about him not sharing a Mother’s Day post for her.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Kartik wrote, “Maa ki Mamta (sic).” In the video, Kartik can be seen involved in some work when his mother complains about how the celebs have been sharing selfies with their moms but he hasn’t posted any photos with her. He asks her, “I get lakhs for each post, will you pay?” She even replies, “I will give you ‘one laat’. The aunt from Bhopal has called twice. Now quickly post a selfie with me.”

View this post on Instagram Maa ki Mamta ❤️ A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on May 10, 2020 at 8:49am PDT

In no time, the video started surfacing on the internet. Bhumi Pednekar wasn’t sure of what she heard his mom say and reacted, “Ek laat dungi”, to which Kartik said, “I think she meant lakh.” Arjun Kapoor commented, “Poori family involved hai”, to which Kartik replied, “Filmy Family Se Hoon.”

Earlier also, Kartik has shared few videos of him along with his mom.