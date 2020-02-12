Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, has carved a niche in the industry. The daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor manages to treat her fans with everything she does every now and then. She keeps posting them on her social media handle. Known for her impeccable acting skills, the diva knows how to ace her sartorial fashion goals.

Recently, the actress had a ramp walk with her Takht co-star Vicky Kaushal. The Uri actor looked dapper in a monochrome ensemble whereas Kapoor walked the ramp wearing a hand-embroidered aqua gown designed by Mishra that stood out for its intricate designs and flowy silhouette.

Prior to walking the ramp, Janhvi Kapoor shared a sneak-peek of how she does ‘Ramp Walk Prep’ as she shared a video wherein she is seen playing Dumb charades and enacting out a film in her ramp look.

In the video, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen acting like a blind person in order to tell the film, however, her team is unable to guess the movie. Not just prior to walking the ramp, but we feel it is a cool idea to let go off all the anxiety. Isn’t it?

A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at the Lord Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Monday as she visited the temple to seek blessings. Later, Janhvi Kapoor shared photos from the temple and in the photos, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing an orange lehenga and red half-saree, accessorized with colour-coordinated jhumkas.

On the work front, post-Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Kargil Girl, a film based on the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot and it will hit the silver screens on March 13, 2020. Also, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Roohi Afzana, starring along Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.