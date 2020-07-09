Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara is all set to release on OTT platform. Adding to the anticipation, the makers, on Thursday have shared a teaser of the upcoming title song of the film. The film also marks Sanjana Sanghi’s Bollywood debut.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Sanjana shared the teaser of the song that features Sushant. In the teaser, one can see a very happy Sushant flashing his electric smile while warming up for a dance performance. He slides across the dance floor in his sports jersey, sweatpants and sneakers as a spotlight follows him. While music is still a secret, one can hear a few low beats in the teaser. However, the film’s trailer ended with the song which was sung by AR Rahman.

Alongside the teaser, Sanjana wrote, “Here’s a tiny little glimpse of the liveliness that Manny brought and always left Kizie in complete awe. It’s my greatest privilege to bring to you, the magic of the maestro, A.R. Rahman. Our #DilBecharaTitleTrack will be out tomorrow, 12 noon! (sic).”

As per reports, the trailer of the film has surpassed the record of superhero film Avengers: Endgame to become the most liked trailer on YouTube in 24 hours. The trailer has managed to garner positive reviews from all over. Even the celebs could not stop themselves to laud the actor’s performance in it.

Dil Bechara is the story of two young cancer survivors Kizzie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Jr aka Manny who meet at a support group and find love. The film also features Swastika Mukherjee and Subbalakshmi in supporting roles, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a special appearance.

A cinematic adaptation of John Green’s bestseller The Fault In Our Stars, the film will be out on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.