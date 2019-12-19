Dabangg star Salman Khan is all set to return to his police avatar as Chulbul Pandey in the third instalment of Dabangg series. Dabangg 3 is the prequel of the first two parts. With the third instalment just a day away from hitting the big screens, the makers of the film dropped a new song titled “Awara”, featuring Chulbul Pandey and his lady love Rajjo.

Earlier, Salman has released the audio of the song and now the makers have dropped the video of the romantic track on Wednesday where Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar give us a glimpse of their old school romance.

In the video, “Awara” begins with Salman and Saiee exchange glances as they share a bar of chocolate. It gives a perfect scenario of a new budding romance. Voiced by Salman Ali, the track is a soothing one that picturises the love story between Chulbul Panday and Khushi.

Helmed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is all set to release on December 20. The film stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. It also welcomes Kiccha Sudeep and fresh face Saiee Manjrekar on board.

The catchy numbers like “Munna Badnaam”, “Hud Hud” and others have turned out to become chartbusters already and the new track Awara is surely a new addition to our playlists.

Watch the song