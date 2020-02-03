After sharing the first look and teaser of the much-anticipated flick, the makers on Monday released the first trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar’s starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.

Sharing the same, producer Karan Johar took to his official Twitter handle to share the trailer of the film. He wrote, “Anchoring fear on your shores. #BhootTrailer OUT NOW (sic).”



In the trailer, one can see everything happening at the sam e time. As the trailer opens, the audience is informed that a dead ship has anchored at Mumbai’s Juhu beach. Vicky Kaushal, a surveying officer, is assigned the job of investigating. Armed with just a torch, he enters the ship. A series of eerie scenes follow including a young girl, walking on all four, all over the walls of the ship as Vicky navigates his way. One can see that there are all sorts of stories about this ship. Soon, he is in a hospital bed, and tells his doctors that there was not just a worker there; there was a girl too. He starts hallucinating, even in his flat. His doctors tell him that what he is seeing aren’t hallucinations.

In the teaser before, it begins with Vicky walking inside an abandoned ship. He follows a trail of blood-soaked handprints on the wall. He opens the door of another room as the handprints lead him. Soon, he focuses his torch’s light on a wall that shows his face, plastered with blood-stained hands. The eyes in the photo bleed blood too. In seconds, several hands emerge from the wall behind him and pull him into it, as he struggles to escape their grip.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan, the film has been directed by debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh.

The film was originally meant to release on November 15 last year but was shifted to accommodate Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. Its new release date is February 21, 2020.