The teaser of ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s highly-anticipated action-thriller franchise, ‘Bang Baang – Sound of Crimes’ launched on Sunday, hinted at the lead couple making grand entry. The makers have finally launched another teaser revealing the identity of the actors roped in for the show.

The makers conducted virtual auditions across the country, to hunt for the lead faces for the show. The teaser ultimately reveals the adrenalin pumping lead cast – Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu (social media influencer) and Ruhi Singh (popular TikTok fame and actress).

Actress-model, and former Miss India, Ruhi has featured in films including Calendar Girls and Ishq Forever and web series like Spotlight 2, Run Away Bride, and Anti Social Network. Interestingly, the talented actress who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, is also trained in martial art and Shaolin Kung Fu, which makes her an apt choice.

‘Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes’ is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers and will leave the viewers glued to their seats. The original web-series involves mystery, suspense, dhamakedaar action, and loads of youth drama amidst deep-lying secrets that unravel one by one. Produced by Akshay BP Singh and directed by Abhishek Kapur, Bang Baang is scheduled to go on floors in September in the city of lakes -Udaipur.