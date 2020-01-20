After creating buzz among the audiences with the posters of the film, the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dropped the official trailer on Monday. Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time will play the role of a gay man in this family entertainer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opposite Kota Factory star Jitendra Kumar.

The film stars Ayushmann and Jitendra as two men in love who can’t get the latter’s family to accept their relationship. Gajraj Rao plays the strict father who would do anything in his might to set his son straight, literally. He brings along a beautiful young woman to woo his son and when nothing works, he even beats his lover to pulp.

Earlier on Monday, the makers released three posters of the film featuring the major star cast which includes Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jitendra Kumar, Manurishi Chadha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo.

In the first poster, we can see Ayushmann Khurrana and his partner, Jitendra Kumar, in the film sitting on the wedding chair while the entire family look at them with amusement. While the second poster gives us a feel of DDLJ’s climax scene where Raj gives out his hand to Simran.

The movie is a spin-off for the 2017 release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which starred Ayushmann and actress Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The second part is aimed at delivering a social message by narrating the journey of love for same-sex couples in a light-hearted manner.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is set to release on February 21.

Watch the trailer