Gul Khan’s Nazar has been one of the finest supernatural shows on Indian television and fans have showered all the love on the show. The show has managed to garner all the public attention as long as it was on-air and long after.

In fact, the show also called for a second season. Nonetheless, the show was taken off-air amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has brought everything to a halt.

While fans have now come to terms with it, something else that caught our attention was a clip that is surfacing on the internet showcasing similarities between Nazar and Anushka Sharma’s next production Bulbbul.

Bulbbul trailer is already out and the film is all set to release on Wednesday.

The clips compare how there are shots so similar and well, one can’t deny the uncanniness after all. While there are scenes that are different, the look and feel seem to be just the same and it makes it look like it has been inspired by the Nazar after all.

Bulbbul tells the story of Satya and his brother’s child bride Bulbbul. Satya is sent to school in England, and upon his return, he finds out about Bulbbul serving the people of his village after being abandoned by his brother. But the village is haunted by a mysterious woman and Satya must find out the truth.

Produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Bulbbul stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose in the lead roles. It is set to release on June 24.