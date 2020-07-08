Celebrated couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in quarantine and is spending most of the time together at home. In the latest development, the two seem to be cooking together happily but with a twist.

The actress, on Wednesday, shared a clip Virat measuring poha on a weighing machine and being precise to an exact figure of 100 grams. Virat can be seen adding and subtracting a few poha flakes to get an exact reading of 100 grams on a small weighing machine placed in the kitchen. Sharing it on her Instagram stories, Anushka wrote, “Measured eating in this house courtesy @viratkohli” along with a laughing and a heart emoji.

Amid lockdown, the duo has been giving us some major couple goals. Recently, the two received home-made neer dosas from their cricketer neighbour Shreyas Iyer the same day. Sharing the news on Instagram, Virat wrote, “A kind neighbour who lives 500 m away from us brought us some home made neer dosas and made us smile. A big Thank you to your mom amigo we haven’t had such delicious dosas for a longgg time. Hope you enjoyed the mushroom biriyani we sent back. Good man @shreyas41 . P.S- these are the new picture norms with social distancing (sic).”

On the professional front, Anushka is currently soaring high due to the success of her first direct-to-digital film release Bulbbul. The supernatural drama stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chatterjee.