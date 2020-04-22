Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is at home, killing their time in front of TV sets or laptops, watching web series, films, etc. People are usually binge eating or binge-watching nowadays (Giggles).

Now, amidst all this, Anushka Sharma is all set to bring her new web series which is produced by her. Revealing and giving a glimpse of her new untitled show, the makers released the teaser today and it certainly gives out the vibe of an edge-of-the seat thriller storyline.

The teaser starts with an interesting voiceover calling out the viewers to start the countdown to something that is going to happen soon, bringing bloodshed and terror. What, How and Who are the open-ended questions that the teaser leaves us with.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared the teaser and wrote in Hindi, “Everything will change including time, people and world.

While the teaser has totally gotten us all highly anticipating what exactly it would be, the makers have made sure to keep the intrigue factor alive by not even revealing the title of the show.