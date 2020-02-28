The much-anticipated film of the year Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan created a buzz since its inception. After dropping the crazy trailer of the film, the makers, on Friday dropped their first song “Nachan Nu Jee Karda”.

“Nachan Nu Jee Karda” featuring Radhika Madan is a fun dance number that will make you groove to its tunes. In the song, Radhika shows off her cool moves but what attracts us is the signature moves she dons of the famous Bollywood actors in the song.

From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Radhika has aced their signature moves in the song. Overall, the song is fun to watch and Radhika looks pretty good in the school uniform.

Sung by Romy & Nikhita Gandhi, the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It is a recreation of a Punjabi track whose music is by AS Burmy & KS Burmy.

Apart from Irrfan, Radhika and Kareena, Angrezi Medium will also star Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on March 13th, 2020. However, Irrfan will not be promoting Angrezi Medium.

Confirming the news, the superstar had released an audio message stating that he won’t be present at the promotions owing to his health condition.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the production banner Maddock Films, filming of the movie began in Udaipur on 5 April 2019 and was completed by July in London.