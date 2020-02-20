Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium is one of the most awaited films of 2020. After releasing a mind-blowing trailer of the film, the makers finally dropped the first song from the film on Thursday. Titled as “Ek Zindagi”, the song takes one on an emotional ride.

In the new song, Radhika and Irrfan’s adorable father-daughter chemistry is on display and it is indeed heart-warming to see them together. While the film revolves around Radhika’s quest to study in London, the new song shows glimpses from her life as a student in Udaipur to her life in London. Apart from the two, the song also features Radhika’s school friend, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranvir Shorey and Deepak.

The song is sung by Sachin and Jigar, and the lyrics are by Kumaar.

Before the release of Angrezi Medium, the makers had dropped a teaser which was voiced by Irrfan. The actor had revealed that due to his health he won’t be promoting the film as much as he would have liked to. For the unversed, Irrfan has been seeking treatment in the US after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Homi Adajania said that despite the roadblock, the team waited for Irrfan since there was no alternative. “There was no alternative to him, this film was meant to be made with Irrfan, so we waited for a year. He came in like an almost clean slate, wondering whether he’d forgotten acting. But there was never a false beat with him; Irrfan is incredibly organic. Acting is in his blood, I’ve never worked with anyone like him before.”

Helmed by Homi, the film is produced under the production banner Maddock Films.

Angrezi Medium also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku Sharda and Dimple Kapadia. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 13.

Watch the song