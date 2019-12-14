One of the much-awaited releases of 2019 is Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz. The trailer of the film was released a few weeks ago, which featured Akshay-Kareena and Diljit-Kiara as couples. Their same surname ‘Batras’ results in a goof-up that affects their lives in a funny way.

Now, as the release date of the film draws near, the cast is busy doing promotions for the film. This time, Akshay and Diljit have come up with a new idea. The duo attempted to understand the labor pain that mothers go through while delivering a baby.

On Saturday, both Akshay and Diljit took to their official Instagram handles to share the video in which both of them go through electrical stimulations which are similar to labor pains.

In the video, a doctor is seen monitoring the same while Akshay and Diljit try to understand what mothers go through at the time of labor.

As the two stars begin feeling the stimulation, we can see them getting uneasy. In no time, Akshay and Diljit are screaming in pain as the intensity is increased slowly and steadily. From hurling abuses at each other to shouting, Good Newwz stars go through a similar level of pain which women go through during labor. At the end of it all, Akshay and Diljit salute all women who go through the process of delivering a baby and give a piece of good news to their family.

Akshay shared the video and wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh and me experience labour pain : Good Newwz A small step to understand what mothers go through by @diljitdosanjh & me. Dil se – RESPECT to all the mummies out there, delivering #GoodNewwz is harder than anyone can imagine! @dharmamovies (sic).”

Meanwhile, a day back, Akshay shared a fun video of carpooling with Kareena, Diljit and Kiara and crooning Good Newwz songs with them on the way to promotions. He wrote, “Car-a-vaan with Team Good Newwz We do promotions even while going for promotions Here’s Team #GoodNewwz’s car-a-vaan session! Sing along? (sic).”

The stars have been promoting the film at various events and shows. The trailer and songs of the film received an overwhelming response and are trending on charts.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is produced by Karan Johar and is slated to release on December 27, 2019.