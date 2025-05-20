‘War 2’ teaser drops: Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. face off in ultimate action showdown

Guess what happened on NTR Jr.’s 42nd birthday? The makers of War 2 dropped a sizzling teaser that’s already sending fans into a frenzy! This new teaser isn’t just a treat — it’s a full-on action-packed showdown between Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., setting the stage for what promises to be one explosive sequel.

Clocking in at just over a minute, the teaser cranks up the intensity way beyond the original ‘War’ (2019). If you remember, that first film had Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff locking horns in some jaw-dropping action sequences.

Advertisement

This time, NTR Jr. steps into the ring opposite Hrithik, bringing his South Indian superstar energy into the mix. Sparks are flying, guns are blazing, and the stakes seem higher than ever.

Advertisement

We also got a brief but intriguing peek at Kiara Advani, who seems to share some romantic moments with Hrithik, adding a dash of love to all that adrenaline.

Catch the ‘War 2’ teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Both Hrithik and NTR Jr. took to Instagram to share the teaser and first look, hyping up the film in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

The official poster is pure fire: the two stars stand back-to-back, looking like battle-ready warriors clad in tactical gear. NTR Jr. rocks a dark green outfit with a tactical vest, gripping his gun with fierce intensity.

Hrithik, on the other hand, sports a tight green tee with a bulletproof vest, weapon casually held at his side. The chaotic backdrop? Explosions, helicopters, fighter jets, and cars flying through the air — it’s a total war zone vibe.

Hrithik captioned his post: “The calm is over… The storm begins! #War2Teaser out now. (Teaser link in bio) #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. @jrntr @kiaraaliaadvani @ayan\_mukerji @yrf #YRFSpyUniverse.”

NTR Jr. fired back with: “Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘War 2’ is hitting theatres on August 14. The anticipation is sky-high, especially given how the first ‘War’ shook up the action genre. That 2019 film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff as rival RAW agents.

The plot revolved around a rogue mentor, lots of high-octane action, and intense spy drama, making it the third film in the YRF Spy Universe.