‘Suriya 46’ set for summer 2026 release, filming begins this May

Lights, camera, action! Tamil cinema’s beloved star Suriya has officially hit the ground running with his next project, tentatively titled ‘Suriya 46’.

The film, helmed by director Venky Atluri, was launched in true filmy style—with a grand pooja ceremony held in Hyderabad.

The cameras are set to start rolling by the end of May, and if all goes as planned, the film will hit theaters in summer 2026.

The news was confirmed by the film’s producers, Sithara Entertainments, who took to social media to make the big announcement.

Their post read: “The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! @Suriya\_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen! Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap. Shoot begins at the end of May! Catch it in theaters Summer 2026!”

Joining Suriya in this new venture is Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju, who has been roped in as the female lead. Adding to the star power are seasoned performers Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar, both of whom will be seen in pivotal roles.

The musical magic, meanwhile, will be handled by composer G.V. Prakash Kumar, who’s no stranger to delivering chartbusters.

Suriya had teased this project earlier in April during a press meet for ‘Retro’, his recently released film directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

At the event, he excitedly shared his plans for ‘Suriya 46’, thanking producer Allu Aravind for initiating the collaboration and expressing his enthusiasm for working under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

“This will be my next. As you’ve all been asking, after a long time, with a beautiful association and beautiful talent here, we will be doing my next Tamil film. I will be shooting and spending a lot of time here in beautiful Hyderabad,” Suriya said at the time.

Fresh off the release of ‘Retro’—which also stars Pooja Hegde—Suriya seems to be keeping the momentum going. ‘Retro’, which hit theaters on May 1, marked his first collaboration with Subbaraj and was well received for its unique concept and engaging storytelling.

Before ‘Retro’, Suriya was seen in ‘Kanguva’, a visually ambitious film directed by Siva. The epic took audiences on a journey spanning 1,500 years, featuring intense battle scenes and grand visuals.