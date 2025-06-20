Vivek Lagoo, Reema Lagoo’s former partner and veteran actor, passes away

The Marathi film and theatre world is mourning the loss of veteran actor Vivek Lagoo, whose passing has left a deep void in the hearts of fans and colleagues.

Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, expressed his condolences and remembered Lagoo as a cherished figure who left an indelible mark on stage and screen.

Taking to social media platform X, Shelar wrote, “Soulful Tribute!.. The news of the demise of actor Vivek Lagoo is extremely sad. With his passing, Marathi theatre and film industry has lost a smiling, alert and sensitive personality.”

Shelar praised the versatility and depth Vivek Lagoo brought to his performances. “His strong presence on stage, his emotional yet light portrayals on television, and his effortless comedic timing made him unforgettable to his audience,” Shelar noted.

He also prayed for peace for the departed soul and wished the bereaved family the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss.

Vivek Lagoo was a well-respected name, not just in Marathi cinema but also in Hindi films. He carved a distinct identity through his impactful roles and endearing performances.

His ability to shift between serious drama and light-hearted comedy showcased his range as an actor.

Lagoo’s personal life also often drew public attention. He was formerly married to celebrated actress Reema Lagoo, fondly remembered for her roles in popular TV shows like ‘Shriman Shrimati’ and several iconic Bollywood films. The two met in 1976, but eventually parted ways. Reema Lagoo passed away in 2017, leaving behind a legacy of her own in Indian cinema.

Their daughter, Mrunmayee Lagoo, has followed in their artistic footsteps and has made a name for herself as an actress and theatre director.

Over the years, Vivek Lagoo built a solid body of work that resonated with audiences. His notable performances include roles in ‘Ugly’ (2013), ‘Sarv Mangal Savdhan’ (2016), and ‘What About Savarkar?’ (2015).