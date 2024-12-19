Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to re-unite for ‘Cocktail 2’

Homi Adajania’s hit ‘Cocktail’ is going to get a sequel. The 2012 film starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty was a roaring success. The film pivoted Deepika’s career with her never-seen-before avatar as Veronica. Hinging upon a love triangle among three best friends, the film navigates changing relationship dynamics. For the sequel, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are reuniting. Moreover, Homi Adajania is returning to direct the film.

As per reports, the sequel will also feature a love triangle with the casting of the third lead underway. However, swirling rumours suggest that Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for the part. Meanwhile, a source close to the production teased details of the upcoming project to Pinkvilla.

The source said, “After the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are reuniting on Cocktail 2. The duo loved the script and are excited to venture into the world of this romantic comedy. Producer Dinesh Vijan is also a big fan of the genre and feels the script of Cocktail 2 is the right one to bring the romantic comedies back in fashion.” Sharing details, the source revealed, “Cocktail 2 is written by Luv Ranjan and the filmmaker will be involved through the entire creative process as a partner on the film. It’s a script that’s loaded with humour and light-hearted moments with the emotion of friendship at the core of it.”

Iterating confidence over the slated project, the source added, “Luv is a master of this genre. The association of Luv and Dinoo is something to look out for. The actors and the entire team of Cocktail are bullish on the film, as it’s a wholesome entertainer with two of the most likeable actors of the present generation – Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.”

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon last collaborated on the hit comedy film ‘Teri Bataon Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.’ Their on-screen chemistry set the screens ablaze. Moving ahead, Shahid’s next is ‘Devaa’ with Pooja Hegde. He also has the untitled Vishal Bharadwaj film with Tritpii Dimri in the pipeline. On the other hand, Kriti’s last was the Netflix thriller ‘Do Patti.’

Netizens have high expectations from ‘Cocktail 2’ given the success of its predecessor. The film recieved appreciation for its cast, storyline, and chart-busting tracks.