Vineet Kumar Singh revisits iconic role as Gangs of Wasseypur returns to theaters

Anurag Kashyap’s celebrated crime saga ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is making a grand return to theaters from August 30, running until September 5. Among the ensemble cast—featuring names like Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi—Vineet Kumar Singh as Danish Khan remains particularly memorable. His portrayal of the complex character has left an indelible mark on audiences and critics alike.

This iconic film series, known for its gripping depiction of crime and politics in rural India, has achieved a cult status over the years. Divided into two parts, the series is renowned for its powerful storytelling, unforgettable dialogues, and stellar performances.

As the re-release draws near, Vineet Kumar Singh is reflecting on his involvement with the film. “Experiencing the magic of this film on the big screen again is going to be incredible,” he shared. “I’m so grateful to Anurag Kashyap, the amazing cast, and all the fans who have supported this film. I’m excited for everyone to revisit this epic saga.”

Singh describes his role as Danish Khan as both challenging and rewarding. “Danish is a character full of contradictions,” he noted. “Anurag Kashyap’s bold vision for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ was revolutionary. The depth he brought to the characters and the narrative was exceptional. Being a part of this project has been one of the highlights of my career.”

Currently, Singh is receiving accolades for his performance in ‘Ghuspaithiya’ and has a busy slate of upcoming projects. He’s set to appear in ‘Rangeen’ and ‘Superboys of Malegoan’, and will also feature in the much-anticipated Sunny Deol-starring action film ‘SDGM’, which is generating buzz as a major pan-Indian release.

As ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ returns to theaters, fans old and new will have the chance to experience its raw and riveting story on the big screen once again, with Vineet Kumar Singh’s portrayal of Danish Khan standing out as one of its many highlights.