Vikrant Massey’s ’12th Fail’ to conclude Macau Film Festival

Vikrant Massey’s film ’12th Fail’ has been chosen as the closing feature for the prestigious Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival, according to reports from Mumbai, Maharashtra on January 5.

The director of the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is expected to attend the festival and participate in the screening of ’12th Fail’ scheduled for January 11 in Macau.

Based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel, ’12th Fail’ depicts the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, receiving acclaim from both critics and audiences for its compelling narrative and Vikrant’s exceptional and natural portrayal.

The film explores the challenges faced by UPSC aspirants, drawing inspiration from the real-life struggles of millions attempting the UPSC entrance exam.

Reflecting on his experience working on the film, Vikrant shared with ANI, “The movie is a quintessential Vidhu Vinod Chopra production, grounded in harsh reality. It’s a hard-hitting film, and the role was quite challenging. I had to undergo physical transformations, including weight loss and darkening my skin.”

’12th Fail’ has garnered praise from notable figures such as Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Meanwhile, Vikrant is set to appear in the upcoming film ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba,’ the second installment of ‘Haseen Dillruba.’ (ANI)