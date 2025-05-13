Vikrant Massey is on fire: From ’12th Fail’ to ‘Sector 36’

In an industry that thrives on noise, glamour, and larger-than-life personas, Vikrant Massey is a breath of fresh air. No flashy declarations, no headline-chasing controversies—just solid, honest acting.

From playing the soft-spoken Shutu in ‘A Death in the Gunj’ to the terrifying Prem Singh in ‘Sector 36’, Massey has quietly built a reputation as one of the most dependable and versatile actors of his generation.

Let’s rewind for a moment. Massey first caught our attention with supporting roles in films like ‘Lootera’, where he played Dev, the loyal friend who balanced out the intensity of the lead pair. Even with limited screen time, he made you notice him. There was something endearing about his presence—unforced, effortless.

But Vikrant wasn’t content being in the background. And thank god for that.

A Death in the Gunj

One of Massey’s most soul-stirring performances came in Konkona Sen Sharma’s directorial debut ‘A Death in the Gunj’. As Shutu, a painfully shy young man battling loneliness and invisibility, Vikrant delivered a performance so raw and haunting that it lingered long after the credits rolled.

This wasn’t your typical “hero” role—but he brought so much fragility, confusion, and heartbreak to the character that Shutu became unforgettable.

It was a defining moment: Vikrant Massey wasn’t just a promising actor anymore. He had arrived.

12th Fail

Fast forward to ’12th Fail’, where Vikrant plays Manoj Kumar Sharma, a student battling poverty and an unforgiving system to become something more. The film itself is an emotional rollercoaster, but Vikrant anchors it with a performance that’s both understated and deeply moving.

You believe his struggle. You root for him. And you walk out of the film knowing you’ve just seen something special.

This wasn’t just a good performance—it was a ‘career-defining’ one.

Sector 36

And then came ‘Sector 36′. If you ever doubted Vikrant’s range, this one shut down the debate. As Prem Singh, a cold-blooded serial killer masquerading as just another face in the crowd, Massey is terrifyingly good.

His transformation is complete—not just in physicality, but in every twitch of his face and every sinister silence. It’s the kind of performance that makes your skin crawl, and your jaw drop.

Who would’ve thought the same man who made us cry in ’12th Fail’ could make us fear for our lives in ‘Sector 36’?

The Sabarmati Report

In ‘The Sabarmati Report’, Vikrant stepped into the shoes of Samar Kumar, a journalist uncovering the horrific truths of the Sabarmati Express tragedy. There’s no melodrama here—just a gripping portrayal of integrity under pressure. Vikrant brings empathy and steel to a role that needed both.

With a streak of critically-acclaimed performances behind him, Vikrant is far from done. He’s next lined up for ‘Aankhoki Gustakhiyaan’ and a series helmed by none other than Rajkumar Hirani.

If his past work is any indication, we’re in for something special.