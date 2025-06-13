Vikrant Massey clears air on plane crash misunderstanding: ‘Clive Kunder was not my cousin’

Actor Vikrant Massey has addressed a miscommunication that quickly spread following the tragic Air India plane crash on Thursday. The actor took to social media to clarify that Clive Kunder, one of the victims of the crash, was not his cousin, but rather a family friend.

Massey urged everyone to stop speculating and to allow the bereaved family space to mourn their loss.

The confusion began after Vikrant initially posted an emotional note on Instagram, where he mentioned that his “uncle Clifford Kunder’s son, Clive Kunder” was among those who died in the devastating crash.

This led many to believe Clive was his cousin.

However, later that night, Vikrant posted a follow-up statement to set the record straight. “Dear friends in the media and elsewhere, the unfortunately deceased Mr. Clive Kunder was not my cousin. The Kunders are our family friends. Request no more speculations and let the family and loved ones grieve in peace,” Vikrant wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Earlier in the day, still reeling from the shock of the disaster, Vikrant had shared his deep sorrow over the incident. “My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of those who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight,” he had written.

The Air India Flight AI171 tragedy occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members.

Within minutes of departure, the plane experienced critical trouble and the pilot, Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, issued a Mayday distress call. Despite his efforts, the aircraft crashed, leaving only one known survivor.

The crash has sent shockwaves across the nation and the aviation industry, with condolences pouring in from every corner.