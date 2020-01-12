On Saturday, Vikatan Awards 2019 took place in Chennai which saw a heavy footfall including big names from Tamil industry. Dhanush, director Vetrimaaran, Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi, among other celebs graced the awards ceremony.

Asuran, Vada Chennai and 96 won big at the event. Asuran bagged the Best Actor and Best Director awards respectively. The Badla actress Taapsee Pannu won Best Actress Award for Game Over. The actress is currently soaring high and expressed her happiness with fans on social media.

Taapsee took to her official Instagram handle to share her happy moment. Calling it a surreal experience, the actress posted a picture with 3 actor Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran. Sharing an epic moment, Taapsee wrote, “Before the clock strikes 12….Who would’ve thought …Exactly 9 years later From 11th Jan 2011 to 11th Jan 2020…Some coincidences are SURREAL (sic).”

Vetrimaaran and Dhanush’s film Asuran has now created a milestone, as it crossed 100 days in cinema houses. The film has won multiple awards and among many is Vikatan Awards 2019.

Check out the full winners’ list below:

Best Film: Peranbu Best

Director: Vetrimaaran (Asuran)

Best Actor (Male): Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Actor (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Game Over)

Best Story: Athiyan Athirai (Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu)

Best Screenplay: Thiagaraja Kumararaja, Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)

Best Dialogues: Halitha Shameem (Sillu Karupatti) and Sabarivaasan Shanmugam (KD Engira Karuppudurai)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): George Maryan (Kaithi)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Ramya Krishnan (Super Deluxe)

Best Singer (Male) – Anthony Daasan for Sodakkufrom Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Best Singer (Female) – Chinmayi for Kaathalae from 96

Best Debut Actor (Male) – Adithya Bhaskar for 96

Best Debut Actor (Female) – Raiza Wilson for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal

Best Lyricist – Karthik Netha for 96

Best Child Artiste – Ditya Bhande for Lakshmi

Best Makeup Artist – Banu AR, Abdul Razzaq, LECACY FX

Best Costume Designer – Eka Lakhani

Best Choreographer – Jani Master for Gulaebaghavali

Best Stunt Choreographer – Dhilip Subbarayan for Vada Chennai, Kaala

Best Animation Visual Effects – Shankar, V Srinivas Mohan for 2.0

Best Production – Vijay Sethupathi Productions for Merku Thodarchi Malai

Best Film crew – 96

Best Entertaining Film – Kadai Kutty Singam

Most Popular Film – 2.0