Viineet Kumar Siingh gets candid: “I don’t just act, I become the story”

Viineet Kumar Siingh is quietly taking over the screen, one layered performance at a time. Whether it’s an intense drama, a gripping thriller, or a story that lives between the lines, Viineet has become a name associated with powerful acting and total transformation.

From his earlier roles as Veer Singh in ‘Bard of Blood’ and Vikram Sirohi in ‘Betaal’, Viineet showed early signs of being an actor who doesn’t settle for surface-level storytelling.

But the last couple of years have truly pushed him into another league.

His role as Kavi Kailash in ‘Chhaava’, starring alongside Vicky Kaushal, received wide appreciation, not just for his screen presence, but for the honesty he brought to the character.

That was soon followed by ‘In Super Boys of Malegaon’, where he played Forogh, once again disappearing completely into the world of the character.

In ‘Jaat’, he played Somulu, a performance that struck a chord with audiences, proving his uncanny ability to embody raw and real emotions. And in ‘Match Fixing’, he delivered another gripping turn as Avinash Patwardhan.

But what’s the secret behind this consistent brilliance?

Viineet Kumar Siingh believes the story must take the front seat. “I don’t just act,” he says. “I wish to become part of stories that live on.” That philosophy seems to explain why his roles feel so lived-in — like the viewer is watching a real person, not an actor pretending.

For him, true success doesn’t lie in the box office. It lies in resonance. “When someone tells me they saw a part of themselves in a character I played… that connection, that emotion, it means more than numbers. That’s my true reward.”

And it’s not just mental commitment, Viineet has risked his physical well-being too.

While shooting ‘Chhaava’, he suffered a serious injury during a high-risk battle scene. “Cuts and bruises were normal during training,” he shared. “But during the Burhanpur battle scene, I was thrown off a horse. I had two swords in hand, and the horse suddenly reared. I landed hard on my back. For a second, all I could pray was, ‘God, just let me be able to stand.’”

He acknowledged the risks of back injuries and said it was one of the most painful moments he has faced on set.