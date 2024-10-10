Vidya Balan returns to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ after 17 years, excited for new chapter

Vidya Balan is making a highly anticipated return to the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” franchise after a remarkable 17-year hiatus. The actress, who gained widespread acclaim for her role as the haunting Manjulika in the original 2007 hit, expressed her joy at rejoining the beloved series during the trailer launch of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” in Jaipur.

At the event, Vidya shared her heartfelt appreciation, saying, “Thank you very much, Anees ji, for bringing back Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I’m thrilled to return to Bhool Bhulaiyaa after 17 years. I have received a lot of love for this film over the years, and I am sure I will receive even more in the next 17.”

In this third installment, Vidya will once again don the role of Manjulika, joined by an impressive cast that includes Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri.

Scheduled for a grand release on November 1, 2024, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is ready to compete at the box office with Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated film “Singham Again.”

Vidya Balan’s impact on Bollywood goes beyond this franchise. Renowned for her strong female characters, she has played a pivotal role in transforming the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema.

With accolades that include a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards, Vidya’s talent has been recognized on multiple fronts. In 2014, she was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for her contributions to the arts.

Over the years, Vidya has solidified her status as a leading actress through a series of successful films featuring powerful women. Notable titles in her career include “Paa” (2009), “Ishqiya” (2010), “No One Killed Jessica” (2011), “Kahaani” (2012), and “The Dirty Picture” (2011), the latter earning her a National Film Award for Best Actress.

After a brief lull, she made a triumphant comeback with roles in “Tumhari Sulu” (2017) and “Mission Mangal” (2019), the latter becoming her highest-grossing film. More recently, she has starred in acclaimed Amazon Prime Video productions such as “Shakuntala Devi” (2020), “Sherni” (2021), and “Jalsa” (2022).

As she steps back into the world of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa,” fans are eager to see how Vidya Balan will reignite the magic of her unforgettable character.