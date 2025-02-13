Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ is off to a roaring start at the BO! Experts predict promising numbers

Vicky Kaushal’s awaited period drama ‘Chhaava’ is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow, February 14. The film already boasts a promising pre-sales game, hinting towards being the first big film of 2025. As the film chronicling the life of Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj gears up to hit theatres, trade analysts and experts predict the film’s box office numbers. While the title is not free from challenges, the opening week looks promising, paving the way for a successful run.

As per Sacnilk, ‘Chhaava’ has already collected 8.79 crores gross from pre-release sales, domestically. The number comes to 11.29 crores gross with block bookings. The film records the advance booking of 3.07 lakh tickets. Notably, within the first 48 hours of advance bookings, the film sold around 2 lakh tickets, promising a smashing start.

In his conversation with PTI, trade analyst, Taran Adarsh delved into ‘Chhavaa’s clash with ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’ He said, “I’m more excited about Chhaava because it’s based on the life story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It has Vicky Kaushal, Maddock Films, and Laxman Utekar, who has a fantastic track record. Everything put together, it’s going to be a great start for Chhaava.” Adarsh notes that going by the advance booking sales, the film reflects an opening collection of 25-30 crores nett or even higher.

Moreover, as per India Today, trade expert Ramesh Bala and theatre owner Vishek Chauhan also shared their views on box office expectations and potential hurdles. As reported by the outlet, Chauhan notes that ‘Chhaava’ should ideally target an opening of 12–15 crores on day one. However, he acknowledges that it is still too early to predict the final numbers. “Vicky Kaushal is a strong performer, but he’s not at the level where advance sales open exceptionally strong. Having said that, there is movement, but not enough to suggest an extraordinary opening. We should get a clearer picture by Thursday.”

Additionally, expert Ramesh Bala also opined on the pre-sales and the expected opening numbers. “As for expectations—on the first day, a double-digit opening is expected since it’s being projected as a big movie. I’d say somewhere between Rs 10–15 crore.”

Notably, as per the report, both experts emphasise that the film’s key market is Maharashtra given that it focuses on a Maratha warrior. They note if the film boasts a strong opening, the prospects suggest impressive collections. Moreover, word of mouth will also play a key role and can boost collections, as per the experts. Ramesh Bala concluded the topic by saying, “If it opens well, it could be in the range of Rs 40-50 crore. However, we’ll have to wait and see how the audience responds this week.”

In ‘Chhaava,’ Vicky stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Laxman Utekar has helmed the film while Dinesh Vijan has backed the title under his banner, Maddock.