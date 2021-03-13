Vicky Kaushal shared a birthday message on Friday for Aditya Dhar, director of the 2019 blockbuster “Uri: The Surgical Strike”.

The film won Vicky a National Award as Best Actor, and Vicky is once again working with Aditya in the ambitious upcoming venture, “The Immortal Ashwatthama”.

Wishing the filmmaker, Vicky wrote on Instagram: “Years ago you called me after watching Masaan and said we’ll work together someday. You called me for your first film and we did Uri. Now we have commenced together again on the journey of making The Immortal Ashwatthama. Your faith in me scares me sometimes but it also brings out the best in me.”

He added: “Thanks for being that person in my life. Happy Birthday mere dost, mere bhai, mere director @adityadharfilms. Tum jiyo hazaaro saal yeh meri hai aarzoo!”