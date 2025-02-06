Vicky Kaushal seeks blessings at Grishneshwar temple before ‘Chhaava’ release

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal kickstarted the nationwide promotions for his upcoming film ‘Chhaava’ with a spiritual visit to the Grishneshwar Temple in Aurangabad on Thursday morning.

Dressed in traditional attire, Vicky Kaushal was seen performing Shiv Puja at Grishneshwar temple, one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas. The visuals from his visit have been making rounds on social media.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, ‘Chhaava’ is a grand period drama that brings to life the inspiring journey of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant Maratha ruler.

Vicky steps into the role of the legendary king, with Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna also playing pivotal characters. The film unfolds the story of Sambhaji Maharaj’s reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681, capturing his courage and resilience.

While promoting the film in Jaipur, Vicky shared insights into his intense preparation for the role. He explained that historical films demand in-depth research and authenticity, not just for the actors but for the entire team.

From action sequences to bodybuilding and studying the Maratha history, his training covered all aspects necessary to portray the character with honesty.

The actor emphasized that recreating a different era on screen is a challenge, especially with the scale and budget required to bring such a story to life.

The film is ready to release in theatres on February 14, promising a powerful cinematic experience for fans of history and action-packed storytelling.

Vicky’s next big project after ‘Chhaava’ is ‘Mahavatar’, where he will take on the role of the legendary warrior-sage Parashurama. The mythological epic is ready for a Christmas 2026 release.