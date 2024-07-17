Vicky Kaushal on father Sham’s suicide contemplation and industry realities

After back-to-back releases, Vicky Kaushal has captivated netizens with his acting prowess and, more recently, his dancing moves. As the actor gears up for his upcoming film, Bad Newz, backed by Dharma Productions, he has taken over the internet with his suave moves in the hit song, Tauba Tauba. However, in a recent conversation, the Masaan actor revealed the difficulties he and his family faced despite his father being an action director. He shared that before his father entered Bollywood, he even contemplated suicide due to joblessness.

In Raj Shamani’s podcast, Vicky opened up about the turbulence life threw at him. Recalling his father’s struggles, he mentioned that Sham Kaushal faced joblessness despite holding an MA in English Literature. One day, he confided in his friends about contemplating suicide, which concerned Vicky’s grandparents, leading them to send Sham to Mumbai, where he became an action director. Vicky noted that his father was even willing to work as a sweeper and commented on the uncertain nature of the entertainment industry.

While Vicky could have pursued a stable 9-to-5 job, he knew his calling was acting. Despite his father being in the industry, he couldn’t help Vicky, as Sham Kaushal made it clear that he was not in a position to assist him, stating that he was just a technician in an industry filled with producers and stars looking to launch their children. “My father told me that ‘I will only be there as a father, not as an action director of the film industry.’”

Determined to carve out his own path, Vicky reminisced about how his upbringing taught him resilience and exposed him to the harsh realities of the film industry. “I was born and brought up in a chawl; I have lived in a 10×10 room. I saw how my parents acquired furniture piece by piece and how we transitioned from small spaces to larger ones. We moved from a chawl to a 1BHK, then to a 2BHK, so that struggle was they never hid from us. I always knew the flip side of this industry and that it isn’t easy.”

Sham Kaushal is popular for his stunt direction and action choreography in several films such as Dangal, Don, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Krrish 3, among others. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is preparing for the release of Bad Newz and has Chhava in the pipeline.