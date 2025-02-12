Vicky Kaushal on ‘Chhaava’: “This is the toughest role I’ve played till date”

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of ‘Chhaava’, where he portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The actor has called this his toughest role to date, requiring intense physical and mental preparation.

Playing a historical figure of such stature meant not just looking the part but understanding the era, culture, and responsibilities that came with it. Vicky gained around 25 kg for the role and underwent rigorous training in horse riding and sword fighting to ensure authenticity.

However, the real challenge was the discipline it demanded. He admitted that adapting to such a structured routine was difficult, as the commitment spanned nearly two years.

Beyond the physical transformation in ‘Chhaava’, Vicky deeply immersed himself in the historical context of the Maratha empire. He worked closely with director Laxman Utekar, meeting him daily to discuss not just the script but the entire cultural and historical backdrop of the period.

Instead of relying solely on books, he engaged in detailed discussions with Utekar to understand the intricacies of Sambhaji Maharaj’s life. This process helped him connect with the character on a deeper level.

The intensity of the role often extended beyond the set. Vicky admitted that staying in character affected his mindset, making him more introspective and focused even when the cameras weren’t rolling. Such deep engagement, while crucial for an authentic performance, also took a toll mentally.

Despite the exhausting schedule, he credits his wife, Katrina Kaif, for being a strong support system. She understood his need for space during the filming process and allowed him the time he needed to transition in and out of character.

Once the shoot wrapped and Vicky shed the extra weight, Katrina couldn’t help but tease him about the transformation. She would often send him videos from his ‘Chhaava’ days, jokingly asking where that version of him had disappeared.

The actor, however, hinted that his next film, ‘Mahavatar’, where he plays Chiranjeevi Parashurama, will bring back another intense transformation, keeping the physical challenges going.

Apart from his preparation, ‘Chhaava’ itself has had an eventful journey. The film, which also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna, chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, starting from his coronation in 1681.

However, a dance sequence featuring Sambhaji Maharaj performing the traditional Maharashtrian ‘Lezim’ sparked controversy, leading to its removal following objections from political figures, including Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant.