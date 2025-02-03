Vicky Kaushal: “It’s been a dream to star in a film with AR Rahman’s music”

Actor Vicky Kaushal is living a dream come true as he stars in the upcoming historical action drama ‘Chhaava’, with music composed by the legendary AR Rahman.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, delves into the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a role Vicky Kaushal plays alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays Maharani Yesubai.

The song “Jaane Tu,” a soulful melody from the film, has been created by a powerhouse team: AR Rahman’s music, Arijit Singh’s vocals, and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The track beautifully captures the deep, spiritual bond between the two central characters.

In a recent interview, Vicky expressed his excitement about working with Rahman, sharing that it has always been his dream to collaborate with the Oscar-winning composer.

“This song and the characters go beyond traditional love. It’s about an eternal connection, a bond that transcends time,” Kaushal said.

For Vicky, the coming together of these iconic artists makes ‘Jaane Tu’ especially memorable. He credited the film’s producer, Dinesh Vijan, for making his dream a reality and thanked director Laxman Utekar for uniting such incredible talent for this epic saga.

Rashmika Mandanna, making her debut in a film featuring Rahman’s music, echoed Vicky’s sentiments. She expressed her honor in being part of a project that explores a relationship deeper than love, one that touches the divine.

“The connection between Maharani Yesubai and Maharaj Sambhaji is not just love; it’s a spiritual bond, something that goes beyond human understanding,” she shared.

‘Chhaava’, adapted from the Marathi novel ‘Chhava’ by Shivaji Sawant, also stars Akshaye Khanna and is ready to take audiences on a journey into the heart of Maratha history.