Popularly known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, veteran actor Jagdeep passed away at his residence at 8:40 pm on July 8 due to age-related ailments. He is the father of actor Jaaved Jafferi.

The veteran actor has been a part of several big Bollywood films through the 70s and the 80s and even through the 90s. He was known for his impeccable comic timing and electric screen presence.

After essaying the role of Soorma Bhopali, he 1875 bagged a film of the same name, Soorma Bhopali in 1988. Apart from that, he was seen in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Brahmachari, Naagin, to name a few.

Actor Ajay Devgn mourned his demise and tweeted, “Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul(sic).”

Hansal Mehta wrote, “Condolences @jaavedjaaferi and to the entire family. He will always be cherished and remembered with a broad smile. I hope people get to see a film called Muskurahat by Priyadarshan sir to witness his brilliance. It is one of my favorite Jagdeep saahab performances (sic).”

Singer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “#Jagdeep Sa’ab is forever. I was 2 when I first saw #Sholay and even at that age his character left an unforgettable impression. Love and strength to the entire family, especially my brothers (sic).”

Johny Lever wrote, “My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you…May his soul rest in peace.. Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family (sic).”

Through the seventies, eighties and the nineties, he became a familiar face in Hindi films, essaying the goofy funnyman in film after film.

His last-released film is Masti Nahi Sasti in 2017. The Ali Abbas Chaudhary-directed comedy also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever and Prem Chopra.