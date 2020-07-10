Veteran actor and comedian Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, better known as Jagdeep passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. He was 81. His son Jaaved Jaaferi has thanked people for the “love and respect” people expressed for father Jagdeep.

The actor was laid to rest at a cemetery in south Mumbai’s Byculla neighbourhood at around 2.30 pm on Thursday.

After the last rites, Jaaved, along with brother Naved and son Meezaan, briefly addressed the media. “There are a lot of people who have sent us messages but we couldn’t reply to everyone. Whosoever is watching this, we thank you for your blessings and love. Our father gave 70 years to the industry and got a lot of love and respect. That love is being reflected today, as we can see,” Jaaved told PTI. He asked people to remember Jagdeep in their prayers. “On behalf of our father, who gave his 70 years, please, if you could say a small prayer for him. That will be a lot for us,” he added.

Popularly known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, Jagdeep passed away at his residence at 8:40 pm on July 8 due to age-related ailments.

The veteran actor has been a part of several big Bollywood films through the 70s and the 80s and even through the 90s. He was known for his impeccable comic timing and electric screen presence.

His last-released film is Masti Nahi Sasti in 2017. The Ali Abbas Chaudhary-directed comedy also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever and Prem Chopra.