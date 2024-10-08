Vedang Raina charms fans at ‘Jigra’ title track launch

Actor and rising star Vedang Raina captured the spotlight at the launch of the title track for his upcoming film, Jigra, held in New Delhi on Monday. Accompanied by co-star Alia Bhatt, Vedang delighted the audience with a live performance that showcased not only his acting talents but also his remarkable singing ability.

As he strummed his guitar and sang the title track, the atmosphere at the venue was electric. His passionate delivery left the audience in awe, creating an unforgettable experience. Alia, known for her own vocal prowess, joined Vedang Raina on stage, and the pair performed the heartfelt duet “Tenu Sang Rakhna,” which resonated deeply with the crowd.

This performance marks Vedang’s second foray into music, following his earlier rendition of “Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka.” Fans have eagerly awaited the unveiling of Jigra’s title track, which adds another layer to the film’s captivating soundtrack. The film also features the popular song “Chal Kudiye,” a collaboration that reunites Alia Bhatt with singer Diljit Dosanjh.

The excitement around Jigra intensified recently with the release of an action-packed trailer, offering a glimpse into the gripping narrative. In the trailer, Alia portrays Satya, a fiercely protective sister on a mission to save her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang. Her character’s determination and resilience are highlighted in a powerful moment when she asserts, “Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu.”

Jigra marks Vedang Raina’s second appearance on screen, following his debut in The Archies last year, positioning him as a promising new talent in the industry.

The film is helmed by director Vasan Bala, known for his previous works, including Monica O My Darling and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Vasan Bala and Debashish Irengbam, hinting at a narrative filled with both emotional depth and thrilling moments.