‘Vedaa’ OTT release: John Abraham expresses excitement

Actor John Abraham is buzzing with excitement as his film ‘Vedaa’ prepares for its much-anticipated OTT release on ZEE5, starting October 10. The film, featuring talents like Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia, is ready to captivate audiences.

In a recent press statement, Abraham expressed his pride in being part of a project that not only entertains but also empowers its viewers.

He highlighted the film’s central message, saying, “I’m proud to be part of a film that not only entertains but also empowers. ‘Vedaa’ inspires women to embrace their strength and encourages all of us to support and uplift one another. This film is very important and relevant in today’s day and age, serving as a powerful reminder that when women thrive, we all thrive. I can’t wait for audiences of ZEE5 to experience this transformative message in ‘Vedaa.’”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, ‘Vedaa’ follows the gripping journey of a determined Dalit girl, tackling pressing issues of caste-based injustices and societal crimes. The film boldly navigates the complexities of these topics, aiming to shed light on the challenges faced by marginalized communities.

Manish Kalra, the Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, echoed Abraham’s sentiments, emphasizing the platform’s commitment to delivering content that inspires change.

“At ZEE5, we believe that cinema can inspire change, and ‘Vedaa’ embodies this spirit by shedding light on pressing social issues through its powerful narrative and creative storytelling. We are proud to present this film that entertains and sparks meaningful conversations about justice and resilience,” he stated.

Kalra further mentioned that ‘Vedaa’ aligns perfectly with ZEE5’s mission of connecting and communicating with viewers through impactful stories.

The film made its theatrical debut on August 15, but faced tough competition at the box office from other major releases, including ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein.’ Now, with its OTT release, ‘Vedaa’ has the chance to reach a broader audience.