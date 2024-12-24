Varun Grover calls out ‘Animal’ for glorifying violence

Writer and director Varun Grover has sparked a thought-provoking conversation about the portrayal of violence in films, using Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, as an example.

In a recent interaction with ‘We are Yuvaa’, Grover highlighted the importance of addressing issues within the narrative rather than relying on interviews to justify creative choices.

“If you introduce problems in a movie, you should also address their solutions within the story,” Grover said, referencing the ongoing debates around ‘Animal’.

He emphasized the impact of easily imitable violence in films, such as a slap or verbal abuse, compared to exaggerated, fantasy-like violence. “People don’t buy revolvers, but they can slap, curse, or abuse their family and children. Such behaviors are more likely to be subconsciously adopted if they are portrayed as acceptable or cool on screen,” he explained.

Grover also reflected on how certain behaviors, once attributed to villains in older films, have become normalized for heroes.

“In 90s films, both the hero and the villain could be stalkers. The difference? The villain wore a gold chain, and the hero wore a simple shirt,” he remarked, critiquing the blurred moral lines in storytelling.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, however, offered a counterpoint, arguing that cinema mirrors society rather than reshaping it. “These stories exist in society. You can’t hold films responsible for how people interpret or act on what they see. Cinema cannot change societies,” he stated.

Joining the discussion, actor Aparshakti Khurana sided with Grover’s perspective, stressing the importance of resolving issues within the film’s narrative. “When a movie fails to address the problems it raises, that’s where the controversy begins,” Khurana said.

Grover concluded by underlining the ethical responsibility of filmmakers. “Writers and directors wield immense power to influence audiences. It’s crucial they maintain a moral compass while crafting their stories,” he said.