Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan is currently at home following the 21-day lockdown amid COVID-19 scare. The actor is spending most of the time with his family. To support the government deal with the severe health and economic ramifications, the actor has announced that he has pledged Rs 30 lakh as a donation to PM-CARES Fund. He also said that he will be donating Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir 🙏 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

On Sunday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of himself along with his mother and penned a heartfelt note for her. The picture is from his childhood days. In the image, he is seen posing with his mother.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Ma and me…We were always meant to be… Through holidays and quarantine.. Ma and me.. were always meant to be together #keepyourfamilysafe (Sic).”

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in the remake of the 1995 hit Coolie No.1. The film also features Sara Ali Khan.