Vaani Kapoor says action is no longer just a man’s genre: “Actresses are breaking barriers”

Actress Vaani Kapoor has voiced her excitement over the rising presence of women in action-packed, intense roles, a space long dominated by male actors.

Kapoor, known for her performances in films like ‘Shamshera’ and ‘War’, believes the tide is turning. Speaking about this welcome shift, she said that Indian actresses today are stepping into powerful, high-energy roles with remarkable ease, breaking away from traditional molds.

“A new wave of actresses is breaking barriers… showing that raw strength and deep emotion can thrive side by side on screen,” she shared.

The actress is herself about to make a bold move in her career, venturing into the world of streaming with her OTT debut in ‘Mandala Murders’.

The Netflix original is not your run-of-the-mill drama but a gritty, psychological crime thriller with mythological undertones, directed by ‘Mardaani 2’ filmmaker Gopi Puthran and produced by YRF Entertainment.

Vaani Kapoor stars alongside Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The series premieres July 25.

Talking about the project, Kapoor said she was on the lookout for something meaningful and intense for her digital debut.

“I was looking for something incredibly special and challenging… I’m venturing into bolder territory and taking centre stage in a thriller that pushes me both physically and psychologically.”

She explained that stepping into a genre she hadn’t tried before allowed her to tap into deeper layers of emotion and strength.

Kapoor also spoke about how OTT platforms are offering female actors a much-needed opportunity to shine. Unlike traditional theatrical films, which often revolve around male protagonists, streaming content allows women to explore characters with greater depth.

“I love streaming because an actress gets meatier projects and roles to show our craft on screen, which is more often very limited when it comes to theatrical movies,” she noted.

In ‘Mandala Murders’, Kapoor is leading the charge in a genre-bending series that merges crime, mythology, and suspense. And for her, this kind of storytelling isn’t just creatively fulfilling, it’s a sign of progress.