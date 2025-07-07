Neena Gupta calls out Prada for copying Kolhapuri chappals: “Real toh real hota hai”

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has added her voice to the growing backlash against luxury brand Prada, which is being criticised for showcasing a sandal design that closely resembles India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals, without giving the footwear’s Indian origin its due.

Taking to Instagram, Neena posted a video where she flaunted a pair of Kolhapuri slippers that she said were gifted to her years ago by the late actor Laxmikant Berde.

In the video, she walks in the sandals and recounts the memory fondly: “These Kolhapuri slippers are in great demand these days. Once I did something with Laxmikant Berde, I don’t remember what it was, and I asked him to get me these slippers from Kolhapur. He got them for me. These are the most beautiful slippers I have ever had. Handmade. I love them. Thank you, Laxmikant. You’re not here anymore, but love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

She captioned the video simply, “Real toh real hota hai.”

This comes just days after Kareena Kapoor made a similar gesture on her Instagram Stories. On July 6, she posted a photo of her own Kolhapuri chappals. The caption read, “Sorry not Prada…but my OG Kolhapuri.”

The pointed remark was a swipe at the luxury brand, which recently unveiled sandals bearing a striking resemblance to Kolhapuris during its Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Milan on June 22.

The footwear came out as “Toe Ring Sandals,” with no visible credit to Indian origins or the traditional artisans.

Many Indians, including celebrities, stylists, and social media users, began calling out Prada for cultural appropriation and lack of acknowledgment.

The issue has now gone beyond online outrage. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is in place for the Bombay High Court demanding accountability. The petition asks for proper recognition and compensation for the Indian artisans who have preserved the Kolhapuri craft for generations.

It argues that presenting such traditional work under a luxury label without credit amounts to erasing cultural heritage.