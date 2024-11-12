Slumdog Millionaire: Anil Kapoor reflects on 16 years of impact

Anil Kapoor is reflecting on the enduring impact of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ as the film marks its 16th anniversary.

Taking to Instagram to share his thoughts, Kapoor, who played the memorable game show host Prem Kumar, expressed both nostalgia and gratitude for the opportunities the film has brought him over the years.

Posting a collage of iconic moments from the film, Kapoor wrote, “On the 12th of November, 16 years ago, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ released in North America and spread like wildfire all over the planet… how time flies.”

He went on to explain how the film has not only enriched his life with lifelong relationships but also continued to provide financially, which he described as “something special” in today’s world.

Released in 2008, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ was a global phenomenon that told the inspiring story of Jamal Malik, a young man from Mumbai’s slums who rises to fame by winning a fortune on the Indian version of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’

Played by Dev Patel, Jamal’s journey was captivating as he navigated his troubled past and answered the quiz show’s questions with precision, despite being accused of cheating. The film, directed by Danny Boyle and adapted from Vikas Swarup’s novel ‘Q & A’, became an international sensation, receiving widespread acclaim for its storytelling, direction, and performances.

Anil Kapoor’s portrayal of Prem Kumar, the charismatic yet morally ambiguous game show host, became one of the film’s standout performances. The actor credits ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ for significantly impacting his career, saying, “I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity and for the incredible people who made it possible, especially Danny Boyle, Paul Smith, and Christian Colson.”

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ was not just a success at the box office but also a critical darling. The film went on to win eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Boyle, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Its success turned many of its cast members, including Patel and Kapoor, into global stars.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor continues to stay busy in the industry. His upcoming project, the action-drama ‘Subedaar’, will release soon. Directed by Suresh Triveni, best known for ‘Tumhari Sulu’ (2017) and ‘Jalsa’, ‘Subedaar’ promises to be another exciting chapter in Kapoor’s diverse career.