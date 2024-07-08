Triptii Dimri shares sunkissed pic with rumoured beau Sam Merchant

Actress Triptii Dimri, amidst her bustling schedule promoting the upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’ alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, took to Instagram to share a delightful snapshot that has sparked quite a buzz. In the sun-kissed photo, Triptii is seen on a motorboat with her rumored beau, Sam Merchant, and their close friends, soaking in the joyous moment at an undisclosed location.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, ‘Bad Newz’ promises to be a hilarious yet heartwarming tale of unexpected fatherhood, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. Triptii Dimri adds her charm to the ensemble, enhancing the film’s comedic flair.

The film’s recently released trailer has already garnered attention for its fresh take on the genre, blending emotional depth with rib-tickling humor reminiscent of its predecessor ‘Good Newwz’. Ready to hit theaters on July 19, ‘Bad Newz’ is co-production of Anand Tiwari, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra, with a screenplay by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Triptii, known for her roles in ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Bulbbul’, and ‘Qala’, has been on a rising trajectory in Bollywood, recently gaining acclaim for her role in ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She’s also gearing up for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, starring opposite Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, set to release during Diwali 2024.

Vidya Balan, who portrayed the iconic character Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, returns to the franchise alongside Kartik and Triptii, promising audiences another thrilling and entertaining installment.

As fans eagerly await these upcoming releases, Triptii Dimri continues to shine, both on-screen and off, capturing hearts with her talent and infectious energy.