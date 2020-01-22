With the advent of the digital world, short films are gaining popularity amongst youth. Unlike long feature films, a short one is of just about a few minutes. The director tries to sum up the entire story within a short frame of time. These short films are helpful for those who hardly get time to watch films, especially office-goers. So, if you’re one of them, don’t worry. Here are a few thought-provoking Indian short films that one can watch while travelling and can utilize their time.

Juice

Helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film portrays casual sexism and everyday misogyny in just 14 minutes and 39 seconds. Starring Shefali Shah in the lead, the story focuses on an Indian housewife who toils in the kitchen and looks after her kids while her husband and his friends chat over drinks. If you’ve grown up in an Indian household, this might be a common sight for you.

The Good Girl

Even in these modern times, premarital sex is still a huge taboo in India. No matter which strata of the society you belong to, you’ll be judged for having sex before marriage and the matter turns even worse if you get pregnant out of wedlock. In this short film, director Ritesh Menon takes a progressive approach towards a mother-daughter relationship, making it a relevant watch for our generation.

Neighbours

Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the short focuses on a couple who have to tolerate a noisy next-door couple. Although Sumeet Vyas’s character and his on-screen wife barely share a few words, you can derive a lot about their relationship from their mannerisms.

Khaney Mein Kya Hai?

The film revolves around a hilarious plot where a mother and daughter talk about sex through euphemisms. While the daughter has a new-age approach towards sex, the mother’s opinion is rooted in traditional values. As they cook up a storm in the kitchen, they engage in a riveting discussion that’s more than just about food.

Ahalya

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Ahalya is a short film about seduction and deceit. In it, a police inspector visits an artist’s house to inquire about a missing person. As he gets attracted to the artist’s wife, things take a dark turn. If you love watching stories with a thrilling twist, you’ll love this one.