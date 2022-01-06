A total of five films will be released by Kriti Sanon in 2022

With five films in 2022, Kriti Sanon will be able to explore various genres with her work.

‘Mimi’, the album she released last year, had given her the confidence to take more risks.

Reflecting on the year gone by, Kriti says, “2021 was an amazing year professionally. The kind of love that ‘Mimi’ got has been extremely overwhelming and has not only made me more confident as an actor to take risks but has also made me hungrier to push the envelope further”.

The actress is looking forward to taking on more experimenting roles next year, noting, “What excites me more is the fact that all these projects belong to completely different genres and worlds. So there’s a lot to look forward to in 2022!”

The actress is slated to appear in several big-ticket films in the near future, including ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff, ‘Bhediya’ with Varun Dhawan, and ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik Aaryan.

(With inputs from IANS)