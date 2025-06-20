TMC leader Kunal Ghosh slams ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ for distorting Bengal’s freedom history

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh has come down heavily on the makers of the film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, accusing them of misrepresenting Bengal’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

Ghosh has publicly called out the film’s creators for what he sees as a careless and offensive handling of historical facts.

The main point of contention is a scene in the film where the name of one of Bengal’s most celebrated freedom fighters, Khudiram Bose, is allegedly changed to “Khudiram Singh.”

This alteration has sparked strong reactions, particularly from TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, who did not mince words in his criticism. According to him, such a misstep is not just a factual error but a deep insult to Bengal’s revolutionary history.

“Bengali freedom fighters have been humiliated in this film. Changing Khudiram Bose’s name to Khudiram Singh is unacceptable. This is not just a mistake—it feels like a deliberate attempt to erase or misrepresent Bengal’s heroic role in the freedom movement,” Ghosh said while addressing the media.

The TMC leader also mentioned Barindra Kumar Ghosh, another key figure in Bengal’s revolutionary history, stating that the film shows a disturbing lack of respect for such legends. Ghosh is demanding a public apology from the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar and the entire production team.

“We strongly oppose this. Akshay Kumar and the team must come forward and apologise. Some people are even considering legal action against the filmmakers, and that seems inevitable given the scale of the issue,” Ghosh added.

‘Kesari Chapter 2 draws inspiration from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’ by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The story revolves around the legal battle led by C. Sankaran Nair, played by Akshay Kumar, in the aftermath of the brutal Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

The film also features performances by R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

Despite the controversy, the film has been performing well at the box office and is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.