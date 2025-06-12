‘Kesari Chapter 2’ OTT release: When and where to watch the post-Jallianwala Bagh story

If you missed ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ in theatres, there’s good news — the film is now heading to OTT.

The much-talked-about historical drama starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday is going to stream on JioHotstar from June 13.

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ picks up after the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It tells the story of C. Sankaran Nair, a determined barrister who dares to challenge the British Empire in court, demanding justice for the lives lost during the massacre.

Akshay Kumar steps into the role of Nair, bringing to life the bravery of a man who chose to stand up against colonial power at a time when few dared to speak.

The film doesn’t just focus on one man’s fight. R Madhavan plays Neville McKinley, a powerful legal representative for the British government. His character adds depth to the story, presenting the fierce resistance Nair faced in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday plays a young law student who passionately supports Nair in his fight for justice, adding an emotional layer to the legal battle.

Speaking about the film’s digital release, Akshay Kumar shared his excitement: “Kesari Chapter 2 tells the story of a man whose courage shook an empire. Playing C. Sankaran Nair was truly humbling. It’s not just a courtroom drama; it’s about truth, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of India. I’m glad that, after the film’s successful theatrical run, this story will now reach an even wider audience on JioHotstar starting June 13.”

R Madhavan also reflected on his role, saying, “Neville McKinley is not a simple villain. He’s a complex man who fiercely defended the British Empire’s position. Playing him allowed me to dive into the moral tensions of that era. This film is a reminder that some of the biggest battles in history were not fought with swords, but with words and principles.”

For those who enjoy intense performances and historical stories, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is worth adding to your watchlist when it premieres on OTT platform JioHotstar on June 13.