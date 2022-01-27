As time went by, I realized how privileged I am to be a part of my film family: Abhay Deol

With the release of ‘Socha Na Tha’ in 2005, Abhay Deol entered Bollywood quite differently than he did in 2022. 17 years of experience have been invaluable for him.

As part of an interview with ANI, Abhay discussed his personality and how his film background helps him deal with life’s challenges. “I have now become more open as an individual. I get less affected by things and I feel that’s the privilege I have received coming from a film family. Not all kids from film families are unaffected but I think they have the biggest advantage of being unaffected because at some point ‘you will be like, wait a minute, I have been seeing all this since I was a freaking kid…why the hell I am being affected right now’ I don’t think any outsider can feel like that way. I have now learned to see my privileges,” he expressed.

The journey of Abhay, who hails from the film industry, hasn’t been easy. It wasn’t always smooth sailing.

He reflected on his career and the road ahead, saying, “My journey has been everywhere…up the cliff, down the cliff, in the tunnel, outside the tunnel. From flying high to drowning I have experienced everything and I am glad that I have witnessed different phases in my life. There’s still a long way to go. I think that I am still in the first phase of my life. I may have entered the second phase without knowing it. Overall, it’s been an exciting journey.”

‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye’, ‘Dev D’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, and ‘Raanjhanaa’ are some of Abhay’s most popular projects. He was recently seen in ‘Velle’, in which he shared screen space with his nephew Karan Deol.

(With inputs from ANI)