‘Hera Pheri 3’ row: Akshay Kumar’s team did not give script or long-term agreement to Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal recently caused a stir by abruptly walking out of the anticipated ‘Hera Pheri 3’ after greenlighting. His move not only confused fans but also perplexed the team. Following his exit, Akshay Kumar’s banner Cape of Good Films reportedly sued the actor for 25 crores. Moreover, the statement from the banner revealed that Rawal took an 11-lakh signing amount. Mentioning the details, they stated that civil and criminal action might follow. Subsequently, as per a report, Rawal returned the signing amount with interest. Now, his legal team has issued statements to clear the air on his decision.

On Sunday, Paresh Rawal took to X (formerly Twitter), stating that his lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an “appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit.” Following this, his legal team furnished a statement to IANS. They allege that Rawal did not receive a script or a draft of a long-form agreement. “In the absence of these and also since Mr Nadiadwala (Firoz Nadiadwala), the producer of the original films, issued notice to our client and raised issues on the making of the film, our client chose to exit and returned the money with interest by terminating the Term sheet.”

My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest. Advertisement — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 25, 2025



Moreover, Pooja Tidke, representing Kumar’s Cape of Good Film banner, earlier issued a statement to PTI. She revealed that the team had already filmed a few scenes, including a promotional video. She revealed that “severe legal consequences” would follow as a substantial figure has been invested in the film, and the production had incurred heavy losses. To this, Rawal’s attorney stated, “First they accepted the monies but later, unfortunately, sent an untenable notice to our client when, knowingly nothing was and is ready, including no story and cloud over the title. So, there can never be any loss. I hope they would accept this reality and move on from our client.”

Additionally, recently,Bollywood Hungama reported that Paresh Rawal returned the 11-lakh signing amount along with 15 per cent interest. A source close to the development revealed the reason behind his exit. “The term sheet mentioned that Paresh Rawal would receive the balance amount – Rs 14.89 crore – only one month after the release of the film. The senior actor had reservations about this clause. Also, the film’s principal shoot was to commence sometime next year. This means that Hera Pheri 3 was unlikely to be released before late 2026 or in the year 2027. In short, Paresh would have had to wait for nearly two years to get the rest of his acting fees.”

