The Buckingham Murders day 1 collection REVEALED; Kareena’s career best

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest film, The Buckingham Murders, has made a significant splash at the box office, raking in an impressive ₹1.62 crore on its opening day.

This debut is noteworthy not only for the numbers but also because the film explores mature themes and presents an intense narrative that sets it apart from typical Bollywood offerings.

The film’s second-day earnings saw a remarkable 90 percent increase, indicating that word-of-mouth and critical acclaim are propelling its popularity. The Buckingham Murders has received rave reviews, marking it as one of Kareena’s best-reviewed films throughout her illustrious 25-year career. Critics have praised her performance as a grieving mother, highlighting the challenges of acting in English, which she has navigated with remarkable skill.

At the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai, Ektaa Kapoor, one of the producers, confirmed that the film has already recouped its production and advertising costs. “The Buckingham Murders has fully covered its budget, both theatrically in India and worldwide,” she stated, emphasizing the film’s financial success right from the start.

The movie is not just a commercial success; it has also struck a chord with audiences, particularly those who appreciate compelling storytelling similar to the acclaimed film ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’. With its unique title and gripping plot, the film is expected to continue generating buzz and drawing in viewers.

The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut as a producer, adding another layer to her already impressive resume. This project reunites her with Ektaa Kapoor, who has collaborated with her on hits like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew’. Together, they are venturing into the mystery thriller genre with confidence, and early signs suggest they’re making a significant impact.

Released exclusively in theaters on September 13, 2024, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, and is helmed by acclaimed director Hansal Mehta. The screenplay credit goes to Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

Produced under Mahana Films and TBM Films, with backing from Balaji Telefilms and the combined efforts of Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena, The Buckingham Murders promises to be a noteworthy entry in contemporary cinema.