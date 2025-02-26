The Bhootnii: Sanjay Dutt takes on the supernatural in horror comedy

Get ready for a thrilling mix of horror, action, and comedy as Sanjay Dutt gears up for his next film, ‘The Bhootnii’, ready to release in theatres on April 18. The makers have dropped a teaser, offering fans a glimpse of what’s in store.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, ‘The Bhootnii’ promises to bring an exciting twist to the horror-comedy genre. While spooky elements will send chills down your spine, the film also packs in intense action sequences, with Dutt leading the charge.

Alongside Dutt, the movie features a stellar cast, including Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Aasif Khan in key roles.

The teaser showcases Sanjay Dutt in a fierce avatar, wielding dual swords as he takes on sinister spirits. There’s also a touch of romance, as Sunny Singh’s character is seen desperately pleading with ‘The Bhootnii’ to bring back his lost love.

One standout moment in the teaser is Dutt’s powerful narration of lines from the ‘Bhagavad Gita’, reinforcing the idea that while the body perishes, the soul remains immortal. The film is production of Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-production credits going to Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt.

With fans eagerly awaiting its theatrical debut, the film has already sparked discussions, especially about Mouni Roy’s role, which has generated considerable buzz.

While ‘The Bhootnii’ will bring laughs and scares, Sanjay Dutt has another exciting project lined up—’Baaghi 4′. The first-look poster of his character has come out, and it’s nothing short of chilling. Sitting on a gothic throne, Dutt is holding a lifeless woman dressed in a blood-stained gown. His intense glare, disheveled hair, and blood-soaked white shirt add to the eerie and menacing feel of the poster. The tagline, “Every Aashiq is a Villain,” hints at a dark, twisted storyline.

‘Baaghi 4’ will come in direction of renowned Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, marking his Bollywood debut. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner, the film is ready for a grand theatrical release on September 5, 2025.