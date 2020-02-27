Actress Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for her next flick, Thappad, which is slated to hit the theatres on Friday 28. The film has managed to create much buzz among the audiences since the trailer of the film was released. The film, which is based on domestic violence, revolves around a woman who reevaluates her marriage after her husband slaps her in the face in front of a group of people at a party.

Thappad marks the collaboration of Taapsee with Anubhav Sinha after their 2018 film Mulk. As the makers geared up for the film’s release, Taapsee shared a heartfelt note for her beloved director. Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Taapse shared a picture of herself with the director. The duo can be seen smiling together.

Alongside the picture, the actress wrote, “मालूम है आपको सहारे की ज़रूरत नहीं है, मैं बस साथ देने आया हूँ “that day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is! He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it’s WRITING, I shall send it to you only for doctoring 😜) Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career’s best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! ZINDABAD (sic).”

Talking about Thappad, the movie has been given the U certificate by CBFC and that too, without any cuts. Thappad is a story of Amrita whose seemingly perfect life and relationship is shattered with a slap.

The movie comes with a message that violence is not a form of love and it should not be accepted as a norm. Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor will play a pivotal role in the movie.